Manny Gonzales believes he can turn around Albuquerque's crime crisis

"Their policies on whether it's law enforcement matters, whether it's business matters, whether it's tourism matters development matters, whatever impacts the restriction or oppressiveness of running a government, we're going to lift," Gonzales said. "We're going to give the people back to the city, and we're going to give the people back what they want. They want a successful city. And just like we created success in the county, we're going to we're going to bring the same success to the city."

Asked what policies he would repeal, Gonzales said he didn't want to get into specifics.

"I don't need to go into detail on this, but this is what I'll tell you, we'll review policies that are unconstitutional. You have a law enforcement agency that's just not enforcing all the laws of the state of New Mexico. Every law enforcement officer takes an oath to enforce all the laws," Gonzales said. "So if you're doing, if you're not enforcing all the laws, you're subverting your constitutional oath to the people. That's one, but we'll go line by line, anything that we are, we can find that's lawfully unconstitutional will change right away."

You can watch Nathan O'Neal's full interview with Gonzales in the video below.

