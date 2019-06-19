Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County | KOB 4
Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County

Joshua Panas
June 19, 2019 12:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who they believe was a transient, according to the Valencia County News-Bulletin.

The publication reports that the man's body was found Wednesday in a camping trailer near the river on N.M. 47 in Rio Communities.

Lt. James Harris tells the Valencia County News-Bulletin that circumstances have led them to treat the investigation as a homicide.

The man's has not been identified.

Joshua Panas


Updated: June 19, 2019 12:35 PM
