Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County
Joshua Panas
June 19, 2019 12:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Valencia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man who they believe was a transient, according to the Valencia County News-Bulletin.
The publication reports that the man's body was found Wednesday in a camping trailer near the river on N.M. 47 in Rio Communities.
Lt. James Harris tells the Valencia County News-Bulletin that circumstances have led them to treat the investigation as a homicide.
The man's has not been identified.
