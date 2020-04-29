Many New Mexicans still have not received their Census packets

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 150,000 New Mexico households have not received their Census packet because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Without a complete count of New Mexicans, the state could lose out on millions of dollars.
State officials said Census employees were supposed to hand-deliver packets to many people living in rural areas. However, field operations are suspended until June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's when the state expects families to receive their Census packets.
The state is also calling and texting people to remind them to complete the Census once they receive their packet.
New Mexico ranks 49th in the country for the amount of Census forms returned.
