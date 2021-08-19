Many vacancies remain at Tiny Home Village

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Voters passed the Tiny Home Village plan in 2018 – and this year it's finally up and running.
The village, managed by the Albuquerque Indian Center, is located near Central and Texas in southeast Albuquerque.
Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley spearheaded this project. She said their focus is recovery and transition – not providing shelter – so she stands by the strict application process for the village. Out of the 40 spaces they have, only six are filled.
"We had ten and there were some folks who couldn't stay sober or had problems and they had to leave," O'Malley said.
The six residents who are still around are sober and do chores around the facility. They also attend weekly group and one-on-one therapy sessions.
At this time, the Tiny Home Village is not accepting any new applications and O'Malley said each application process could take weeks.
