Map: City of Albuquerque approves 24 cannabis retail locations

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 28, 2022 03:29 PM
Created: February 28, 2022 03:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is approving retail locations for the new recreational cannabis industry.
On Feb. 4, the city launched a Cannabis Retail Location Approval website which includes the rules, frequently asked questions, and a link to the simple and free online application.
Within three weeks of launching the online application for cannabis retail location approvals, the city received 35 applications. City officials said their planning department is processing those applications and has finished approving 24 of them so far.
Approved applicants were sent their signed approval letters.
City officials said common reasons an application could be denied include an incomplete application, failure to first obtain a state-issued cannabis retail license or a violation of the Integrated Development Ordinance’s separation and zoning requirements. In general, cannabis retail locations must be at least 600 feet away from each other. However, this separation requirement does not apply to microbusinesses or medical-only dispensaries.
Click here to see the Cannabis Retail Location Approvals Map. It also shows locations that are under review, awaiting review, or have been denied.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company