Map: New Mexico offers free meals for children at more than 700 sites

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 03, 2021 08:56 AM
Created: June 03, 2021 08:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Free meals will be available for New Mexico youth this summer.
The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) and the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) work together on summer food programs to make sure youth have access to nutritious meals.
"These programs fill an important nutrition gap when school-based meal programs go offline for the summer and are an important part of our state's fight against child hunger," said Elizabeth Groginsky, the ECECD secretary.
Meals will continue to be provided in a grab-and-go format this year. State officials said many sites will serve both breakfast and lunch.
All children ages 1-18 can receive free meals, as well as those older than 18 with disabilities.
The summer programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To find a meal site near you, click here.
