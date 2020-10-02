Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico

Casey Torres
Updated: October 02, 2020 12:38 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is experiencing a gorgeous change of color from summer to fall. KOB 4 Meteorologist Eddie Garcia is tracking the turning of the leaves.

He explained elevation is the biggest factor in knowing when the change will occur. The higher the elevation, the sooner it will happen.

Advertisement

With a map, Garcia shows when parts of the state will probably reach their peak fall colors.

Northern New Mexico towns near Colorado are very close to seeing the change in early October – could be this week or next.

The middle part of the state like Albuquerque, Socorro and Tucumcari could see a peak in colors in mid-October.

The southern part of the state such as Roswell, Truth or Consequences and Silver City would have to wait until late-October or early-November.

Garcia recommends you start planning now for any family trips because once the leaves reach their peak colors, it won’t last for long.

Watch the video above to check out the map.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager from Carlsbad killed in Oklahoma
Teenager from Carlsbad killed in Oklahoma
Española family calls eviction process and notice unfair
Española family calls eviction process and notice unfair
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
Gov. Lujan Grisham warns New Mexico experiencing 'troubling rise in COVID-19'
East Mountain residents concerned about fire threat from mysterious sky lanterns
East Mountain residents concerned about fire threat from mysterious sky lanterns
Geier's former chief of staff accused of assault, battery
Geier's former chief of staff accused of assault, battery
Advertisement


Trump has COVID-19, showing 'mild symptoms' at White House
Trump has COVID-19, showing 'mild symptoms' at White House
The Latest: Officials say Barrett had virus over the summer
Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque
Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico
Lower interest rate to help fund New Mexico water projects
Lower interest rate to help fund New Mexico water projects