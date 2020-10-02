Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is experiencing a gorgeous change of color from summer to fall. KOB 4 Meteorologist Eddie Garcia is tracking the turning of the leaves.
He explained elevation is the biggest factor in knowing when the change will occur. The higher the elevation, the sooner it will happen.
With a map, Garcia shows when parts of the state will probably reach their peak fall colors.
Northern New Mexico towns near Colorado are very close to seeing the change in early October – could be this week or next.
The middle part of the state like Albuquerque, Socorro and Tucumcari could see a peak in colors in mid-October.
The southern part of the state such as Roswell, Truth or Consequences and Silver City would have to wait until late-October or early-November.
Garcia recommends you start planning now for any family trips because once the leaves reach their peak colors, it won’t last for long.
Watch the video above to check out the map.
