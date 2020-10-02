Map predicts when leaves will change colors in New Mexico

The middle part of the state like Albuquerque, Socorro and Tucumcari could see a peak in colors in mid-October.

The southern part of the state such as Roswell, Truth or Consequences and Silver City would have to wait until late-October or early-November.

Garcia recommends you start planning now for any family trips because once the leaves reach their peak colors, it won’t last for long.

