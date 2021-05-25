Map shows Albuquerque's most dangerous streets, intersections for crashes

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recognized these two areas during the launch of Vision Zero 2040 last week.

"There are high pedestrian casualties, we know around Coors, also around Central, that's why we're adding lighting," Keller said. "It's one of our biggest issues, that's one of the reasons we're adding 300 new lights throughout different areas of the city."

The intersection of San Mateo and Montgomery also stands out – there were 2 reported deaths and 99 reported injuries, according to the HFIN map.

The city is planning to use this data to prioritize vulnerable areas as part of Vision Zero 2040. To see the map, click here.