Marble Brewery and others kick off fundraiser for Roadrunner Food Bank

“And with schools closing, parents losing their jobs, there’s so many hungry kids out there so I don’t always see it first hand but I hear it a lot,” she explained.

Organizers said the Tap Into New Mexico Craft program is designed so that a $50 donation will be made to Roadrunner Food Bank for every local retailer or restaurant that carries products from the three businesses.

“Our collective efforts in the first two years resulted in 45,000 meals being distributed throughout the state,” Nate Tarantino, Marble’s vice president and director of sales and finance.

Participating retailers include Smith's, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Total Wine with more being added every day.

Promotional displays will start popping up on September 1 and run throughout the end of the month.

