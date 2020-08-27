Marble Brewery and others kick off fundraiser for Roadrunner Food Bank | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Marble Brewery and others kick off fundraiser for Roadrunner Food Bank

Marble Brewery and others kick off fundraiser for Roadrunner Food Bank

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 27, 2020 08:21 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Marble Brewery, St. Clair Wine and Santa Fe Spirits said they will participate in the 3rd annual Tap Into New Mexico Craft, a fundraising campaign that benefits the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“I have two nieces and a couple of nephews that live in Grants and hearing some stories about some of their schoolmates…and just hearing stories about kids missing out on school lunches,” said Geraldine Lucero, a spokesperson for Marble Brewery. 

Advertisement

“That’s their main source of nutrition sometimes,” she added.

Lucero said the food bank is serving more people because of the pandemic.

“And with schools closing, parents losing their jobs, there’s so many hungry kids out there so I don’t always see it first hand but I hear it a lot,” she explained. 

Organizers said the Tap Into New Mexico Craft program is designed so that a $50 donation will be made to Roadrunner Food Bank for every local retailer or restaurant that carries products from the three businesses. 

“Our collective efforts in the first two years resulted in 45,000 meals being distributed throughout the state,” Nate Tarantino, Marble’s vice president and director of sales and finance. 

Participating retailers include Smith's, Albertsons, Whole Foods and Total Wine with more being added every day. 

Promotional displays will start popping up on September 1 and run throughout the end of the month.

For more info, click here 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor outlines school reentry plan
Governor outlines school reentry plan
Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
Indoor dining reopening: Some owners excited, some can’t take advantage, many frustrated
Indoor dining reopening: Some owners excited, some can’t take advantage, many frustrated
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
Advertisement


Governor outlines school reentry plan
Governor outlines school reentry plan
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico
Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 190 additional COVID-19 cases
Long-term care facility uses 'chatterbox' to allow residents, guests to connect
Long-term care facility uses 'chatterbox' to allow residents, guests to connect