Marble Brewery to host 4th annual Mutt Masquerade
Christina Rodriguez
October 24, 2019 12:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marble Brewery's Mutt Masquerade is coming up! The canine costume contest and adopt-a-thon will be Sunday, Oct. 27.
Prizes will be given to the best-dressed Halloween pups. All the proceeds from the event will go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch.
Marble will also donate $1 to Watermelon Mountain Ranch for every pint sold at the event. The ranch is New Mexico's largest no-kill animal shelter.
The event will be held at Marble's Downtown Taproom from noon to 3 p.m.
