Marble Brewery to host 4th annual Mutt Masquerade | KOB 4
Marble Brewery to host 4th annual Mutt Masquerade

Christina Rodriguez
October 24, 2019 12:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Marble Brewery's Mutt Masquerade is coming up! The canine costume contest and adopt-a-thon will be Sunday, Oct. 27.

Prizes will be given to the best-dressed Halloween pups. All the proceeds from the event will go to Watermelon Mountain Ranch

Marble will also donate $1 to Watermelon Mountain Ranch for every pint sold at the event. The ranch is New Mexico's largest no-kill animal shelter. 

The event will be held at Marble's Downtown Taproom from noon to 3 p.m. 

For more information, watch the full interview above. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 24, 2019 12:58 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 12:53 PM

