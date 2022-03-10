March 11 marks two years since first COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — March 11 will mark two years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in New Mexico.

As of March 10, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 – that's down from a peak of 947 hospitalizations in December 2020. Hospitalizations have become the primary measurement of COVID's impact on the state. With the addition of at-home COVID-19 testing, not all positive tests get reported to the New Mexico Department of Health, so case numbers aren't as reliable as they used to be.