March 11 marks two years since first COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 10, 2022 06:56 PM
Created: March 10, 2022 03:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — March 11 will mark two years since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in New Mexico.
As of March 10, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 – that's down from a peak of 947 hospitalizations in December 2020. Hospitalizations have become the primary measurement of COVID's impact on the state. With the addition of at-home COVID-19 testing, not all positive tests get reported to the New Mexico Department of Health, so case numbers aren't as reliable as they used to be.
At this point, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is 7,040.
Click on the video above for a special look back on where we have been, and what comes next.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company