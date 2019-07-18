Mariachis to play this weekend at Isotopes Park | KOB 4
Mariachis to play this weekend at Isotopes Park

Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 06:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Isotopes Park will be host to the Mariachis on Friday and that's just part of a fun-packed few days of baseball.

It all starts today with a midday game starting at 12:05 p.m. followed by the Mariachis night on Friday. A fireworks show is planned for after Saturday night's game, and on Sunday the park will host an Albuquerque Dukes Retro Night.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

