Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies | KOB 4
Advertisement

Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies

Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies

The Associated Press
Created: January 06, 2020 06:33 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - More medical marijuana plants are being grown in New Mexico than ever and the crop could be straining local water supplies.

The Albuquerque Journal reports two rural water systems in Sandoval County say the crop may be depleting local water supplies. And they say they have been left powerless to stop it.

The Peña Blanca Water and Sanitation District and Sile Mutual Domestic Water and Sewer Association sent a letter last month to state agencies and legislators describing their concerns over their disappearing water resources.

The water system representatives say New Mexico’s patchwork of medical marijuana regulations has not kept up with the increased strain on rural water supplies.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
A look inside a North Valley secret: Rio Grande Studios
A look inside a North Valley secret: Rio Grande Studios
Three Kings Day: Local bakery makes Rosca de Reyes
Three Kings Day: Local bakery makes Rosca de Reyes
Advertisement


Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming
AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, left, congratulates Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy after their 34-31 win in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Arlington, Texas. The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett. McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago as Green Bay's coach, has agreed to become the ninth coach in team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
Caught on camera: Brawl erupts on ART bus
Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies
Marijuana farms may be straining New Mexico water supplies
Navajo Nation eyes proposed Department of Medical Examiners
Navajo Nation eyes proposed Department of Medical Examiners