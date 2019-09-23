Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor | KOB 4
Advertisement

Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor

Tessa Mentus & Steve Soliz
September 23, 2019 06:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The legacy of a murdered Marine was honored on the floor of Congress Monday.

Advertisement

In July, Belen man Matthew Gurule was shot four times by suspect Francisco Gomez after he was leaving Isleta Casino.

Gurule’s body was found in a ditch by investigators a month later.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) asked for the U.S. flag to be flown over the Capitol in Gurule’s honor.

“Mr. Speaker, Matthew’s life was defined by service to country,” said Rep. Flores. “He will be forever remembered as a loyal son, a brother, a veteran, and a selfless servant and a friend of many.”

The Albuquerque native lived in Texas for a period of time before graduating from high school and joining the Marine Corps in 2005. He served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006-2009.

“Matthew was taken from this earth too soon,” Rep. Flores said.

He added: “Through their senseless act of violence, these criminals have caused an enormous amount of pain for those who knew and loved Matthew.”

Gurule’s mother Sandra Miller said she will not rest until her son’s killers are brought to justice.

Congressman Flores had these words for Miller.

"I commend her for her work and the example she gave of the eternal love a parent has for their children," he said.

Francisco Gomez is being held in jail until his trial. Gomez’s girlfriend Jeannine Willard is also facing murder charges.

Police are still trying to locate Willard.

Credits

Tessa Mentus & Steve Soliz


Updated: September 23, 2019 06:23 PM
Created: September 23, 2019 06:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Judge sets bail for woman accused of leaving 2-year-old in car to die
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
Police: Man died from cardiac arrest
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
16-year-old girl surprised with her own prom
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Advertisement



Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Woman's cat paralyzed after being shot with pellet gun
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta
City cleans up homeless camps in preparation for Balloon Fiesta
Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor
Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated
Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge after allegedly operating e-scooter while intoxicated