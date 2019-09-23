Marine's legacy honored on Congressional floor

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas) asked for the U.S. flag to be flown over the Capitol in Gurule’s honor.

“Mr. Speaker, Matthew’s life was defined by service to country,” said Rep. Flores. “He will be forever remembered as a loyal son, a brother, a veteran, and a selfless servant and a friend of many.”

The Albuquerque native lived in Texas for a period of time before graduating from high school and joining the Marine Corps in 2005. He served multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006-2009.

“Matthew was taken from this earth too soon,” Rep. Flores said.

He added: “Through their senseless act of violence, these criminals have caused an enormous amount of pain for those who knew and loved Matthew.”

Gurule’s mother Sandra Miller said she will not rest until her son’s killers are brought to justice.

Congressman Flores had these words for Miller.

"I commend her for her work and the example she gave of the eternal love a parent has for their children," he said.

Francisco Gomez is being held in jail until his trial. Gomez’s girlfriend Jeannine Willard is also facing murder charges.

Police are still trying to locate Willard.