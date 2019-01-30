Detectives find body of missing Albuquerque man
Marian Camacho
January 30, 2019 12:14 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - The search for a missing man has come to a heartbreaking end. The body of 27-year-old Marshall Naranjo was found early this morning in the Pojoaque area.
According to Santa Fe County Sheriff's detectives, this is considered a suspicious death and Naranjo's body has been transferred to the Office of the New Mexico Medical Investigator to determine the exact cause of death.
Naranjo was reported missing on New Year's Eve. His family said he was visiting other family members in Los Alamos during Christmas.
The last time he was seen was on Dec. 28 at Buffalo Thunder Resort in Pojoaque.
Anyone with information is asked to call Juan Rios with the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office at 505-490-2678.
