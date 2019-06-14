Martineztown residents react to NBCUniversal announcement

So did six generations of Rosalie Martinez's family.

"Our road is small, our community is small," said Martinez.

However, they are a little leery of the impact from the big Hollywood boom.

Martineztown lies between the historic San Ignacio Catholic Church and Manuel's Food Market.

"Nice, quiet place to live at," said Rebecca Garcia, who lives in the neighborhood. "Not a lot of traffic, very comfortable."

At least 300 NBCUniversal employees will now share their main road, Broadway Boulevard.

"I'm sure there is going to be a lot of traffic," Garcia said. "It's going to be very busy, it's not going to be a quiet neighborhood anymore."

Kelly Zeikus works nearby and could be onboard with the changes.

"I expected there to be growth for sure, especially so close to downtown," Zeikus said. "I think this is kind of the next area to be developed."

Especially that it will bring more business to the stores and industrial shops nearby.

"I think it's cool," Zeikus said. "I want Albuquerque to grow, not too much, not too fast, but I think it's great."

Another concern is higher property taxes.

"Everybody lives here paycheck by paycheck," Martinez said. "If our houses go up high, we will start losing our houses."

Martinez said she questions where the small neighborhood fits in with all the glitz and glamour.

The neighborhood will have to wait and see what impact the studios will bring to the historic area. They have a meeting coming up next month where the changes will be discussed.