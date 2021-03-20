Mask Up NM: Volunteers team up to make more than 55,000 masks

The volunteers were even able to clock hours that turned into FEMA credits.

"It started out just being worried for myself and my family," said Stephanie Bartlett, the director of Mask Up NM. "But then, having, you know, my best friend is a doctor, and knowing what she was going through, and that she signed up to help people but not to put yourself at risk. It honestly made me angry, and I think that anger kind of fuels a lot."

Sanchez, the founder of the group, lost her father-in-law to COVID-19 in December.

"Keep your guard up," Sanchez said. "Because you just don't know exactly how this thing is going to end or change."

"We don't want graduation to turn into a superspreader event and, you know, get anybody else who's not vaccinated sick, and their siblings," Bartlett said. "Not much of a celebration if your whole family is sick."

Their next project is getting matching masks for all high school graduates at Albuquerque Public Schools.