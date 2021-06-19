Masks at school? New Mexico waiting on CDC guidance for this fall

Tommy Lopez
June 19, 2021
Created: June 19, 2021 09:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will be dropping pandemic restrictions July 1.
As the new normal settles in, students and staff are beginning to wonder if they will have to wear masks when they head back to the classroom.
New Mexico Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said New Mexico is awaiting more guidance.
"We're hoping to get additional information for how to plan re-entry to schools from the CDC," Dr. Scrase said. "We need those answers, so I think you're going to see us more align with CDC guidance."
Dr. Scrase added that children younger than 12 probably won't be vaccinated in time for the first day of school.
