Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated at Isotopes, United games

“We felt that especially for the first game, so many people committed to coming to that game under an older health order that was stricter, and so we wanted to honor those people,” Trevisani said.

Even though the Isotopes dropped the mask requirement, they said they’re still suggesting people wear one.

“That measure will not be enforced,” Collins said.

Trevisani said they’re just asking fans to be respectful of others.

“What we’re recommending is that people treat everybody else with a sense of respect and understanding that we all come from New Mexico and we’re one big giant family,” he said.

Fans should expect to certain changes to stick around like touchless food and ticket options, social distancing, and extra hand sanitizer.

Tickets for June Isotopes games will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.