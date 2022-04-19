Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport

Photo: Kayla Parham
Photo: Kayla Parham
Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 19, 2022 10:11 AM
Created: April 19, 2022 09:42 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Masks will now be optional for passengers, employees and visitors, the Albuquerque International Sunport announced Tuesday morning.
The Sunport joins a rush of airports – such as Los Angeles and Salt Lake City's international airports – and airlines – such as Southwest, American, United and others – in lifting mask requirements after a Florida judge's decision Monday.
The judge struck down the national mask requirement for public transportation, ruling the mandate exceeds U.S. health officials' authority.
The Sunport's announcement marks the end of requirements dating back to July 2020, when the governor signed an executive order mandating masks in the state and when Mayor Keller issued a similar order.
Airlines first started requiring masks in May 2020. President Joe Biden enacted the nationwide mandate for public transportation after he took office in Jan. 2021.
As a result of the withdrawal of @TSA's Security Directive, masks will now be optional for Sunport passengers, employees, and visitors ?? @CDCgov still recommends masks while using public transportation.— ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) April 19, 2022
Mask or no mask, please be kind and respectful while traveling ??
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company