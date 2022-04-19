Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport

Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport Photo: Kayla Parham

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: April 19, 2022 10:11 AM
Created: April 19, 2022 09:42 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Masks will now be optional for passengers, employees and visitors, the Albuquerque International Sunport announced Tuesday morning.

The Sunport joins a rush of airports – such as Los Angeles and Salt Lake City's international airports – and airlines – such as Southwest, American, United and others – in lifting mask requirements after a Florida judge's decision Monday. 

The judge struck down the national mask requirement for public transportation, ruling the mandate exceeds U.S. health officials' authority. 

The Sunport's announcement marks the end of requirements dating back to July 2020, when the governor signed an executive order mandating masks in the state and when Mayor Keller issued a similar order.

Airlines first started requiring masks in May 2020. President Joe Biden enacted the nationwide mandate for public transportation after he took office in Jan. 2021.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico businesses ride the 'Better Call Saul' wave to the end
New Mexico businesses ride the 'Better Call Saul' wave to the end
VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding
VP Harris to officiate New Mexico governor's May wedding
APD denies permit for upcoming 420 Fest
APD denies permit for upcoming 420 Fest
Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport
Masks now optional at Albuquerque International Sunport
Local rapper represents New Mexico in national song contest
Local rapper represents New Mexico in national song contest