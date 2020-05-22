Masks, social distancing, sanitizing— all part of in-person voting in NM

Toulouse Oliver said people who, for whatever reason, do not want to wear a mask will not be turned away. However, she is asking people to consider the staff at the polling location.

"Please, for the safety, if not yourself, but for the poll workers who are working there long days, who are above the age of 60, for your fellow voters at the polling place to please wear a face mask for their safety and security," she said. "If you are an individual, for whatever reason, is just making a decision not to wear a mask, even if one is provided to you, you will not be turned away from the polls, we are simply asking that folks do so-- not necessarily for your safety, but for the safety of other around you."

Toulouse Oliver also said voters should be prepared to wait longer than usual because poll workers will be sanitizing spaces after each voter leaves. That includes disinfecting pens, voting stations and all surfaces that the voter touched. Additionally, health orders still require partial occupancy in public buildings. That means fewer voters will be allowed inside the polling location at a time.

For people who don't want to deal with in-person voting, they can still request an absentee ballot. Click here to fill out an absentee ballot application.