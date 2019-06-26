Mass set for victims of deadly bus crash
Marian Camacho
June 26, 2019 12:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Tonight a mass will be held for the two people killed in a bus crash in Colorado over the weekend.
The service will start at 6 p.m. at the University of New Mexico's Aquinas Newman Center. It will be open to the public.
The driver of the bus, Anthony Padilla, and Jason Paul Marshall, a seminarian of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe were both killed when the bus veered off of the highway before crashing Sunday.
The bus was carrying students and chaperones from the UNM Aquinas Newman Center. The group was returning to Albuquerque following a trip to Denver for a youth conference.
