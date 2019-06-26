Mass set for victims of deadly bus crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mass set for victims of deadly bus crash

Marian Camacho
June 26, 2019 12:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Tonight a mass will be held for the two people killed in a bus crash in Colorado over the weekend.

Advertisement

The service will start at 6 p.m. at the University of New Mexico's Aquinas Newman Center. It will be open to the public.

The driver of the bus, Anthony Padilla, and Jason Paul Marshall, a seminarian of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe were both killed when the bus veered off of the highway before crashing Sunday.

The bus was carrying students and chaperones from the UNM Aquinas Newman Center. The group was returning to Albuquerque following a trip to Denver for a youth conference.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 26, 2019 12:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman's dog dies in care of sitter that was hired on app
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Monsoon expected to arrive in New Mexico this week
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Man caught on video stealing from mailboxes in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Bond set for mom charged in child and animal abuse case
Mass set for victims of deadly bus crash
Mass set for victims of deadly bus crash
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Woman claims judge denied her an interpreter during hearing
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Vets warn against dangers of walking pets in hot temperatures
Democratic presidential hopefuls prep for first debate
Democratic presidential hopefuls prep for first debate