Mass vaccination site now open at Expo New Mexico

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 15, 2021 01:50 PM
Created: December 15, 2021 01:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A mass vaccination site opened Wednesday at Expo New Mexico.
Vaccination events will be taking place in the Expo NM's Dairy Barn Annex, at 300 San Pedro Dr. N.E., Dec. 15-20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but officials are asking attendees to register beforehand with NMDOH to ensure a smoother process.
The site is prepared to hand out 800-to-900 doses each day, including the first shot for kids ages 5-to-11 – a Pfizer vaccine – and booster shots for everyone who qualifies.
For anyone with special accommodations, staff can come to their car to avoid having to go into the building.
No insurance or identification is necessary and the vaccine is free.
For more information on how to register, click here.
