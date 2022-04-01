Massage spa murder suspect pleads not guilty

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jorge Rivera-Ramirez is accused of robbing and killing Sihui Fang, the owner of Wonderful Massage.
According to court documents, Rivera-Ramirez and a partner, Juan Carlos Hernandez, went to the massage business in January to rob it. When Fang pulled a gun and fought back, shots were fired and Fang was killed.
Rivera-Ramirez was also shot.
"When the victim attempted to run out of the front door, they dragged her back into this business by her hair," said Shonetta Estrada, prosecutor.
KOB 4 heard more about the case two months ago in court proceedings for Hernandez. According to court documents, Rivera-Ramirez admitted to police that the two had robbed other massage businesses in the past.
Prior to that deadly shooting, APD had actually arrested Rivera-Ramirez when he was caught driving without a license plate. Court records show he was eventually released from MDC and just days later, he alleged robbed Wonderful Massage.
Rivera-Ramirez is now out of the hospital and had a court hearing Friday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including murder and armed robbery.
Prosecutors are looking toward the next step in the process – keeping him in jail before trial. His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.
