Massage spa murder suspect pleads not guilty

KOB 4 heard more about the case two months ago in court proceedings for Hernandez. According to court documents, Rivera-Ramirez admitted to police that the two had robbed other massage businesses in the past.

Prior to that deadly shooting, APD had actually arrested Rivera-Ramirez when he was caught driving without a license plate. Court records show he was eventually released from MDC and just days later, he alleged robbed Wonderful Massage.

Rivera-Ramirez is now out of the hospital and had a court hearing Friday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including murder and armed robbery.

Prosecutors are looking toward the next step in the process – keeping him in jail before trial. His pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Monday.