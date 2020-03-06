Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients back in October pleaded not guilty in Bernalillo County District Court Friday.

Jose Vasquez Chacha faces several criminal sex charges—including criminal sexual penetration—after police say he sexually assaulted one of his patients who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Authorities say the incident happened back in October at Stress Solutions Massage Therapy in northeast Albuquerque.