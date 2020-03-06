Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient pleads not guilty | KOB 4
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient pleads not guilty

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 06, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: March 06, 2020 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients back in October pleaded not guilty in Bernalillo County District Court Friday.

Jose Vasquez Chacha faces several criminal sex charges—including criminal sexual penetration—after police say he sexually assaulted one of his patients who suffers from multiple sclerosis. Authorities say the incident happened back in October at Stress Solutions Massage Therapy in northeast Albuquerque.

According to court records, the incident lasted almost 10 minutes. At one point, Vasquez told the victim to “turn over on to her back and called her 'princess',” according to police.

The victim also told investigators she “froze during the incident and was not sure what to do… feeling uncomfortable and helpless.”

According to state records, Vasquez’s massage therapy license has remained active since his arrest in January. However, his attorney told Judge Brett Loveless on Friday that Vasquez has since shut down his practice.

Prosecutors asked the court to revoke Vasquez’s massage therapy license. Judge Loveless ordered Vasquez not to perform any type of massage therapy as the criminal case against him proceeds but did not revoke his license.

Vasquez declined to comment to KOB following Friday’s court proceeding.


