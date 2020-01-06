Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient with multiple sclerosis

The victim also told police that "she froze during the incident and was not sure what to do... feeling uncomfortable and helpless."

Vasquez has held an active license for massage therapy since 2012.

He was released from jail Saturday, and was at his business Monday morning.

Vasquez told KOB 4 that he is no longer taking patients. However, he would not discuss the allegations that were made against him.

The Massage Therapy Board issued a notice of contemplated action against Vasquez and his license.

The notice was sent to the attorney general's office on Monday.