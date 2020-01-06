Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting patient with multiple sclerosis

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
According to court records, Jose Vasquez targeted one of his regular patients at Stress Solutions Massage Therapy in October.
The patient reportedly suffered from multiple sclerosis.
The incident lasted almost 10 minutes, according to police. At one point, police said Vasquez told the victim to "turn over onto her back and called her 'princess.'"
The victim also told police that "she froze during the incident and was not sure what to do... feeling uncomfortable and helpless."
Vasquez has held an active license for massage therapy since 2012.
He was released from jail Saturday, and was at his business Monday morning.
Vasquez told KOB 4 that he is no longer taking patients. However, he would not discuss the allegations that were made against him.
The Massage Therapy Board issued a notice of contemplated action against Vasquez and his license.
The notice was sent to the attorney general's office on Monday.
