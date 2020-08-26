Massage therapist shares self-care tips to ease anxiety | KOB 4
Massage therapist shares self-care tips to ease anxiety

Casey Torres
Updated: August 26, 2020 12:54 PM
Created: August 26, 2020 12:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — During a pandemic, there is no shortage of stress. That’s why Michelle Wood with Wood Creek Therapeutic Massage, LLC offered some simple massage techniques to relax the body.

She said massage therapy is not a luxury.

"I feel like it's more of a need you know, so much stress and anxiety — depression going on in the world, and I feel like it's needed more for people to be able to cope,” she said.

She explained a simple shoulder massage can go a long way. You can use circular motions with kneading on the muscle. Start with light pressure then increase to the recipient’s preference.

To relieve tension headaches, Wood said you can use acupressure by firmly using your thumb and index finger to pinch the web of your other hand for 20 to 30 seconds. You can watch the video above for an example.

For a tense jaw...

"You can feel that muscle. If you put your thumb like this and kind of insert it up into the cheekbone area and rub up and down here and side to side to help loosen that area up. That's going to help relax the jaw,” she said.

She said massages can help with increasing blood flow. Your body will then release “happy hormones” like endorphins, serotonin and dopamine.

Wood also suggests using essential oils like lavender and chamomile. Make sure to dilute with water or a lotion.


