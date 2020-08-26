Massage therapist shares self-care tips to ease anxiety

To relieve tension headaches, Wood said you can use acupressure by firmly using your thumb and index finger to pinch the web of your other hand for 20 to 30 seconds. You can watch the video above for an example.

For a tense jaw...

"You can feel that muscle. If you put your thumb like this and kind of insert it up into the cheekbone area and rub up and down here and side to side to help loosen that area up. That's going to help relax the jaw,” she said.

She said massages can help with increasing blood flow. Your body will then release “happy hormones” like endorphins, serotonin and dopamine.

Wood also suggests using essential oils like lavender and chamomile. Make sure to dilute with water or a lotion.