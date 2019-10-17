Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico | KOB 4
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
October 17, 2019 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 460,000 pound rotor will be traveling from Los Alamos National Lab (LANL) to Richmond, Virginia for repairs. The semi will leave Los Alamos 9 a.m. Friday. 

The rotor will pass through Santa Fe around 10 a.m. It could take as many as three days for the truck just to reach Clovis. From there, the rotor will travel by train to Virginia. 

A police escort will be alerting drivers to slow down, since the transport will be moving at 25 to 40 mph. Drivers in northern New Mexico can expect delays if they get caught behind the rotor. 

The rotor is non-military and contains no hazardous or radioactive materials. The rotor has been used for experiments at LANL since 1989 – it can safely deliver very large bursts of electrical energy in just one second.

You can find a map of the rotor's route by clicking here

