Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks

It comes after Maurer's Collision in northeast Albuquerque appeared to have shut down. Customers said their cars were being held hostage behind locked gates.

“At this point, I feel like everyone that has a car here should file that the car has been stolen,” said Maggie Adi. “I’ve called my insurance, all checks have already been cashed.”

Adi said she was told her luxury car would be fixed in five days. It’s been four weeks and she still doesn’t have her vehicle.

“They haven't answered a call or responded to anything in two weeks and their place has been closed for two weeks because I’ve been showing up on the daily,” Adi said.

Tanya Loven said repairs on her vehicle have taken nearly five months.

“We had paid $16,000, the insurance has paid over $16,000 to Maurer’s but we have no way of verifying if they used any of that toward the vehicle,” Loven said. “It’s frustrating and disappointing to have somebody not only not give you good customer service but basically lie to you and use you, my guess is for the insurance money.”

The business owners have not returned KOB's requests for comment. Meanwhile, the property owner said they are ending their relationship with the business.

APD is asking those impacted to contact police and file an embezzlement report.