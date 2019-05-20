May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
May storm led to PNM estimating meter readings in NW Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
May 20, 2019 10:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A May 10 storm kept PNM workers from reading meters.

PNM officials say said workers estimated 5,600 meters in northwest Albuquerque instead of getting exact figures.

The people impacted received a notice from PNM.

“It just said that my bill would be delayed because of the weather,” said Gerry Coleman.

The thought of an estimated reading is a concern for people who live near Coleman.

Some worried that their bill would go up.

PNM officials say it all evens out.

“Next month, whenever the meter reader visits your home and reads the meter, that estimate might have been either too much or too little so if that is the case, it self-adjusts the following month,” said PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson.

PNM said it doesn’t send people to read meters on another day because they are already assigned to other areas.

Jackson said if an estimated reading makes a customer nervous, they can submit a picture of their meter and send it to PNM.

The process is done through the PNM website.

Customers can also look up the days when meter readers will be at their home, in case something that could prevent a worker from accessing their meter.
 

