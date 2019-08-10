Mayor and police chief recognize APD officers

"I was scared. I had to fight through the fear to make the right decision at the time,” he added.

City leaders also presented other medals to other officers who were involved in the pursuit that day.

Sgt. Shawn Lockey, officer Simon Drobik and officer Luke McPeek received the Medal of Meritorious Service.

Meantime, Sgt. Steve Lowell, officer Sharon Saavedra and officer James Burton received the Courage Under Fire award.

Officer Daniel J. Calt will be the eleventh person to be awarded APD’s Medal of Valor, dating back to 1981.

The last officer to earn the medal was officer Daniel Webster in 2015. Before him, Aaron Zwicky earned the award in 2010 and officers Richard Smith and Michael King earned the award in 2005.