Mayor and police chief recognize APD officers

Patrick Hayes
August 10, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several Albuquerque police officers received awards on Thursday for their actions during October 2013 shootout.

Mayor Tim Keller and APD Chief Mike Geier presented the Medal of Valor to Officer Daniel J. Calt for his heroic actions on Oct. 26, 2013.

According to APD, Calt and his fellow officers worked together to stop an offender, Christopher Chase, who led them on a violent chase through Albuquerque.

Chase shot at officer, including Calt, with an AK-47 assault rifle.

"It's definitely the scariest and most terrifying day I've experienced,” Calt told KOB 4.

"I was scared. I had to fight through the fear to make the right decision at the time,” he added.

City leaders also presented other medals to other officers who were involved in the pursuit that day.

Sgt. Shawn Lockey, officer Simon Drobik and officer Luke McPeek received the Medal of Meritorious Service.

Meantime, Sgt. Steve Lowell, officer Sharon Saavedra and officer James Burton received the Courage Under Fire award.

Officer Daniel J. Calt will be the eleventh person to be awarded APD’s Medal of Valor, dating back to 1981.

The last officer to earn the medal was officer Daniel Webster in 2015. Before him, Aaron Zwicky earned the award in 2010 and officers Richard Smith and Michael King earned the award in 2005.

