Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
April 13, 2019 09:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After another week of violence which included multiple shootings in the International District, Mayor Tim Keller hosted an event reaching out to local residents.

Advertisement

"You know, it's been a very tough week for our city,” Keller told KOB 4.

Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the city’s Family and Community Services Department were on hand to speak with residents and address their concerns.

"So when there is something in the neighborhood we already built that report with them and we can help them a lot easier,” said AFR Capt. Martin Salazar.

"We already signed up a few people for food donations and some other financial aid issues they were having,” he added.

Keller said Saturday’s event was the first of several community policing events in the works.

"That means face to face interaction, it's talking about what we're going to be doing moving forward and that's something we got away from so that's something we're trying to remember," Keller said. "We literally live here together, we work here together, so it's important we talk to each other and that's what today's about."

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Created: April 13, 2019 09:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day
Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day
Advocates march to raise awareness about child abuse
Advocates march to raise awareness about child abuse
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Advertisement




Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque
Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque
Advocates march to raise awareness about child abuse
Advocates march to raise awareness about child abuse
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day
Downtown Growers' Market celebrates opening day
Prosecutors: Clovis officer justified in fatal shooting
Prosecutors: Clovis officer justified in fatal shooting