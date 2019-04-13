Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque
Patrick Hayes
April 13, 2019 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After another week of violence which included multiple shootings in the International District, Mayor Tim Keller hosted an event reaching out to local residents.
"You know, it's been a very tough week for our city,” Keller told KOB 4.
Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and the city’s Family and Community Services Department were on hand to speak with residents and address their concerns.
"So when there is something in the neighborhood we already built that report with them and we can help them a lot easier,” said AFR Capt. Martin Salazar.
"We already signed up a few people for food donations and some other financial aid issues they were having,” he added.
Keller said Saturday’s event was the first of several community policing events in the works.
"That means face to face interaction, it's talking about what we're going to be doing moving forward and that's something we got away from so that's something we're trying to remember," Keller said. "We literally live here together, we work here together, so it's important we talk to each other and that's what today's about."
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: April 13, 2019 09:12 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved