Mayor, first responders host resource fair in southeast Albuquerque

"So when there is something in the neighborhood we already built that report with them and we can help them a lot easier,” said AFR Capt. Martin Salazar.

"We already signed up a few people for food donations and some other financial aid issues they were having,” he added.

Keller said Saturday’s event was the first of several community policing events in the works.

"That means face to face interaction, it's talking about what we're going to be doing moving forward and that's something we got away from so that's something we're trying to remember," Keller said. "We literally live here together, we work here together, so it's important we talk to each other and that's what today's about."