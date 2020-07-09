Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief

Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief

The Associated Press
Updated: July 09, 2020 06:19 AM
Created: July 09, 2020 06:17 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of a troubled New Mexico city has named a new police chief days after telling the current top officer he would be replaced.

The Las Vegas Optic reports Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo will appoint Adrian Crespin as the city’s next police chief.

Advertisement

Crespin is currently the head of security at New Mexico Highlands University and retired from the Las Vegas Police Department in 2015.

Trujillo confirmed last week he told current Police Chief David Bibb he will be replaced.

Since Juan Montaño retired as chief in 2018, the city has seen four acting chiefs.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
Governor to hold COVID-19 press conference Thursday
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience
Food trucks to be a part of Balloon Fiesta Drive-In experience
Advertisement


As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
As deadline for back-to-school plans approaches, many NM school districts remain undecided
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Ojo de los Casos Fire burns on north Manzano Mountains
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
Mayor in troubled New Mexico city names new police chief
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park
New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts
New Mexico State extends suspension of athlete workouts