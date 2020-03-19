Mayor initiates COVID-19 response and recovery teams in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 19, 2020 10:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mayor Tim Keller announced the creation of short-term and long-term coronavirus response teams in Albuquerque Thursday.
The teams will be responsible for identifying city plans related to:
The teams will also focus on keeping essential services going during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our rapid response team will focus on the immediate impacts of the Coronavirus during the next thirty days,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Our long-term team will work through scenarios including recovery efforts. With the situation changing rapidly, it’s essential to organize around getting the best outcomes in a difficult situation. Organized leadership enables Albuquerque’s resilience as this situation progresses.”
The short-term team will be led by Gilbert Ramirez, the deputy director for health programs under the city's Family & Community Services Department. The long-term recovery team will be led by Michelle Melendez, the city's director of the Office of Equity & Inclusion.
