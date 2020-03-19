Mayor initiates COVID-19 response and recovery teams in Albuquerque

community health

The teams will also focus on keeping essential services going during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our rapid response team will focus on the immediate impacts of the Coronavirus during the next thirty days,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Our long-term team will work through scenarios including recovery efforts. With the situation changing rapidly, it’s essential to organize around getting the best outcomes in a difficult situation. Organized leadership enables Albuquerque’s resilience as this situation progresses.”