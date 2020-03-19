Mayor initiates COVID-19 response and recovery teams in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Mayor initiates COVID-19 response and recovery teams in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 19, 2020 10:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mayor Tim Keller announced the creation of short-term and long-term coronavirus response teams in Albuquerque Thursday. 

The teams will be responsible for identifying city plans related to: 

  • community health
  • emergency funding
  • kids programming
  • economic & housing impacts
  • workers' well-being

The teams will also focus on keeping essential services going during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

“Our rapid response team will focus on the immediate impacts of the Coronavirus during the next thirty days,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “Our long-term team will work through scenarios including recovery efforts. With the situation changing rapidly, it’s essential to organize around getting the best outcomes in a difficult situation. Organized leadership enables Albuquerque’s resilience as this situation progresses.”

The short-term team will be led by Gilbert Ramirez, the deputy director for health programs under the city's Family & Community Services Department. The long-term recovery team will be led by Michelle Melendez, the city's director of the Office of Equity & Inclusion. 


