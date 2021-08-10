Mayor Keller, ABQ City Council announce school crosswalk improvements

Tamara Lopez
Updated: August 10, 2021 06:22 PM
Created: August 10, 2021 01:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Ahead of the first day of school for APS, Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque City Council announced over $773,000 in crosswalk safety improvements for many schools around the city.
The Department of Municipal Development anticipates that, by the end of August, over 75 newly-striped, ADA-compliant school crosswalks will have been completed since 2021 began.
The DMD also anticipates an additional $145,000 investment and 37 updated school crosswalks by November.
Since April, the DMD Traffic Engineering Division has refreshed 14 on-street school intersection crosswalks and improved seven ADA-compliant ramps at crosswalks. DMD will also refresh nine more crosswalks at four schools within the next two weeks.
In April, Mayor Keller announced over $550,000 in school crosswalk improvements at 50 different Albuquerque schools. The improvements included new crosswalk paint, new ADA-compliant ramps and the installation of several rectangular flashing beacons.
