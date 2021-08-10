Mayor Keller, ABQ City Council announce school crosswalk improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Ahead of the first day of school for APS, Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque City Council announced over $773,000 in crosswalk safety improvements for many schools around the city.

The Department of Municipal Development anticipates that, by the end of August, over 75 newly-striped, ADA-compliant school crosswalks will have been completed since 2021 began.