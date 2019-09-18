Mayor Keller addresses crime and homelessness at neighborhood association meeting
Kai Porter
September 18, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Crime and homelessness were two of the main topics at a neighborhood association meeting in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday evening. They're also two issues that impact almost every neighborhood in Albuquerque.
Mayor Tim Keller explained how the city is working to address them during the Hodgin Neighborhood Association's annual meeting at Hodgin Elementary.
Keller regularly attends different neighborhood association meetings around the city. He stressed the need for more officers and community policing to fight crime. As for homelessness, he says the city needs to focus on treating addiction.
"So we now have on the ballot in November, the city's homeless, sort of, clearing house and crisis center that we are asking the voters to approve in November,” Keller said. “Right now our city has no singular place where someone can go regardless of their condition, 24/7. We have to fix that. That is the only way to take a major chunk of folks who are suffering and actually get them the help they need and get them off the streets."
Neighborhood Association President Kathy Kleyboecker said she is ready to give the mayor's plan a try.
"I'm excited to see it work,” said Kathy Kleyboecker. “This city's out of control and the fact that he's actually working, taking steps to try and get this back under control is good. We're just hoping it works."
As KOB 4 has previously reported, the city officials said they are nearing 1,000 officers on the force, getting closer to their goal of 1,200 officers.
