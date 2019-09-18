Mayor Keller addresses crime and homelessness at neighborhood association meeting

"So we now have on the ballot in November, the city's homeless, sort of, clearing house and crisis center that we are asking the voters to approve in November,” Keller said. “Right now our city has no singular place where someone can go regardless of their condition, 24/7. We have to fix that. That is the only way to take a major chunk of folks who are suffering and actually get them the help they need and get them off the streets."

Neighborhood Association President Kathy Kleyboecker said she is ready to give the mayor's plan a try.

"I'm excited to see it work,” said Kathy Kleyboecker. “This city's out of control and the fact that he's actually working, taking steps to try and get this back under control is good. We're just hoping it works."

As KOB 4 has previously reported, the city officials said they are nearing 1,000 officers on the force, getting closer to their goal of 1,200 officers.