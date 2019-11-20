Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 20, 2019 06:58 PM
Created: November 20, 2019 06:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mayor Tim Keller addressed the growing number of violent crime during a news conference Wednesday.
The conference came after the DA released new crime statistics for the city.
“You know, we came into a situation where violent crime had been rising every single year and I know for us, we have made progress in categories of crime, but it's true we have not made progress in violent crime—that's why it is our number one priority going forward,” Mayor Keller said. “I think we have some very strong initiatives that we are working on that we outlined. We are going to give this every piece of efforts that we can.”
Mayor Keller’s new efforts include staffing one more APD homicide detective and creating a unit that works with prosecutors to ensure more convictions. He also plans on asking the governor and state legislature for $30 million to modernize APD.
APD’s violent crime crisis has even caught the attention of Washington. U.S. Attorney General William Barr promoted crime-fighting initiatives for the city of Albuquerque during his visit to the state last week.
“Unfortunately, the system in New Mexico is subpar; It is not doing its job of keeping violent offenders off the streets,” Barr said.
Mayor Keller acknowledged the issues and said he is working on identifying the root cause of the problem.
“Underlying each one of these murders is a combination of gangs, drugs or domestic violence and guns. It's this recipe that is eroding our community and eating away at our families and neighborhoods. Underlying each one of these murders is a combination of gangs, drugs or domestic violence and guns. It's this recipe that is eroding our community and eating away at our families and neighborhoods,” Keller said.
The Mayor hinted that his team will unveil a new initiative Friday to target violent offenders.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company