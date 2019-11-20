Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime

APD’s violent crime crisis has even caught the attention of Washington. U.S. Attorney General William Barr promoted crime-fighting initiatives for the city of Albuquerque during his visit to the state last week.

“Unfortunately, the system in New Mexico is subpar; It is not doing its job of keeping violent offenders off the streets,” Barr said.

Mayor Keller acknowledged the issues and said he is working on identifying the root cause of the problem.

"Underlying each one of these murders is a combination of gangs, drugs or domestic violence and guns. It's this recipe that is eroding our community and eating away at our families and neighborhoods," Keller said.

The Mayor hinted that his team will unveil a new initiative Friday to target violent offenders.