Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services

This is in response to the latest ABQ Progress Report that shows citizens feel the city is less responsive than they were in 2016.

"It makes me feel like I have more work to do,” said Carrie Prothero the manager of the city’s 311 call center.

She said the city is working on bettering communication with 311 callers, especially after the appropriate department makes progress on the reported issue.

"We hear what our citizens are saying and we're taking action on it,” Prothero said.

The 311 departments are also trying to utilize technology. You can now ask to make a report with Amazon’s Alexa and the city’s One Albuquerque App.

City officials said a helpful way to improve communication is linking your email to the One Albuquerque app and giving the call operator your email if you make a report over the phone.