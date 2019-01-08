Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services | KOB 4
Mayor Keller aims to improve 311 services

Ryan Laughlin
January 08, 2019 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The mayor of Albuquerque is reversing a decision made by the former mayor to try and increase the city’s responsiveness to citizen needs.

"We actually have lost a lot of the feedback from 311,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

Keller said former Mayor Richard Berry stopped unresolved 311 complaints from being forwarded to the mayor’s office.

This is in response to the latest ABQ Progress Report that shows citizens feel the city is less responsive than they were in 2016.

"It makes me feel like I have more work to do,” said Carrie Prothero the manager of the city’s 311 call center.

She said the city is working on bettering communication with 311 callers, especially after the appropriate department makes progress on the reported issue.

"We hear what our citizens are saying and we're taking action on it,” Prothero said.

The 311 departments are also trying to utilize technology. You can now ask to make a report with Amazon’s Alexa and the city’s One Albuquerque App.

City officials said a helpful way to improve communication is linking your email to the One Albuquerque app and giving the call operator your email if you make a report over the phone.

