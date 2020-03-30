Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program | KOB 4
Advertisement

Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program

Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 30, 2020 01:27 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some Albuquerque businesses who are working to overcome a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 can now apply for a new grant offered by the city. 

Mayor Tim Keller and the city's Economic Development Department announced a $500,000 Micro-Business Relief Program Monday.

Advertisement

“Through the Micro-Business Relief Program, we’re supporting small businesses across Albuquerque that are hurting because of COVID-19. We reached out to business leaders and organizations to develop this program and fill a gap for small companies so they can stay afloat,” Mayor Keller said. “Albuquerque small businesses are vital not only to our economy, but to the vibrant fabric of our community. The next few months will be tough, and we’re committed to supporting our local economy through this unprecedented and uncertain time.”

The grant program is offering up to $5,000 to small businesses who meet the following requirements: 

  • The business must have 5 or fewer employees, including the owner(s). 
  • The business must be registered and physically located within Albuquerque city limits. 
  • The business must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. 
  • The business must have been in business for at least 6 months
  • Grant funds must be deposited into a business bank account and only be used for business expenses. The City of Albuquerque will make electronic deposits. 
  • Business owners must agree to provide a report about the use and results of the grant funds six months after receipt. 
  • Businesses that are franchises or restricted to patrons above the age of 18 or older will not be eligible for the award — like bars or smoke shops. 

The City of Albuquerque is now accepting applications. For more information and to apply to the program, click here or call (505) 768-3270. 

Local business owners are also invited to participate in a webinar hosted by the City of Albuquerque Small Business Office. Officials will be providing updated information about federal, state and city financial assistance programs and other resources that are available.

  • The webinar will be on Zoom on Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m. MST.  
  • Link to join meeting: Click here
  • Meeting ID: 878 281 134
  • Password: 027685 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
West Downtown restaurants adapt to take-out business model in order to continue serving customers
West Downtown restaurants adapt to take-out business model in order to continue serving customers
128 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
128 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Navajo Nation
Nutritionist shares tips for those who are running low on food
Nutritionist shares tips for those who are running low on food
Advertisement


Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
Inmate at MDC tests positive for COVID-19
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
29 more people test positive for COVID-19 in NM, bringing state total to 237
Trump extends virus guidelines, braces US for big death toll
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)