Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some Albuquerque businesses who are working to overcome a loss of revenue due to COVID-19 can now apply for a new grant offered by the city.
Mayor Tim Keller and the city's Economic Development Department announced a $500,000 Micro-Business Relief Program Monday.
“Through the Micro-Business Relief Program, we’re supporting small businesses across Albuquerque that are hurting because of COVID-19. We reached out to business leaders and organizations to develop this program and fill a gap for small companies so they can stay afloat,” Mayor Keller said. “Albuquerque small businesses are vital not only to our economy, but to the vibrant fabric of our community. The next few months will be tough, and we’re committed to supporting our local economy through this unprecedented and uncertain time.”
The grant program is offering up to $5,000 to small businesses who meet the following requirements:
The City of Albuquerque is now accepting applications. For more information and to apply to the program, click here or call (505) 768-3270.
Local business owners are also invited to participate in a webinar hosted by the City of Albuquerque Small Business Office. Officials will be providing updated information about federal, state and city financial assistance programs and other resources that are available.
