Mayor Keller announces new effort to help artists, creatives who have been impacted by COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque is opening up $500,000 for local artists who have been impacted by the coronavirus.
"Primary, local artists are part of, number one—our economy. So, compared to other local cities around the country, we have a much, much higher percentage of folks in the creative industry. Number two, they are some of the most fragile,” said Mayor Tim Keller during a press conference Tuesday.
Albuquerque officials said artists are a vital part of the city’s economy.
"The creative economy for the state and for Albuquerque, if you go back and look at the research that has been done over the last decade, it is larger than our manufacturing and construction industry together,” said Shelle Sanchez, director of cultural services.
The city will reserve $300,000 for arts and cultural nonprofts. Groups with canceled events or who have taken a hit from the pandemic will be allowed to apply next Tuesday.
"We're trying to get this money out fast,” Sanchez said.
Another $100,000 will go toward DIY media projects. The city plans to buy content from musicians, performers and individual artists.
$50,000 will be used to help people who teach art classes to children or adults and another $50,000 will go to kids who are aspiring to be artists.
“So, if you really think about that in terms of the number of jobs, the number of people that are working in these spaces, it is a huge piece of the people that are working and earning money,” Sanchez said.
