Mayor Keller announces new effort to help artists, creatives who have been impacted by COVID-19

Ryan Laughlin
Created: April 07, 2020 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque is opening up $500,000 for local artists who have been impacted by the coronavirus.

"Primary, local artists are part of, number one—our economy. So, compared to other local cities around the country, we have a much, much higher percentage of folks in the creative industry. Number two, they are some of the most fragile,” said Mayor Tim Keller during a press conference Tuesday.

Albuquerque officials said artists are a vital part of the city’s economy.

"The creative economy for the state and for Albuquerque, if you go back and look at the research that has been done over the last decade, it is larger than our manufacturing and construction industry together,” said Shelle Sanchez, director of cultural services.

The city will reserve $300,000 for arts and cultural nonprofts. Groups with canceled events or who have taken a hit from the pandemic will be allowed to apply next Tuesday.

"We're trying to get this money out fast,” Sanchez said.

Another $100,000 will go toward DIY media projects. The city plans to buy content from musicians, performers and individual artists.

$50,000 will be used to help people who teach art classes to children or adults and another $50,000 will go to kids who are aspiring to be artists.

“So, if you really think about that in terms of the number of jobs, the number of people that are working in these spaces, it is a huge piece of the people that are working and earning money,” Sanchez said.

For more details about the relief effort and to find other resources for artists, click here.


1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash in NE Albuquerque
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
1 additional death, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
COVID-19: New Mexico Department of Corrections identify inmates who are eligible for early release
Sandia Labs offers fast-track licensing approval program for access to intellectual property
State budget in question as coronavirus puts stress on state economy
