Mayor Keller announces plan for summer youth programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and city officials announced new details about the plan for summer youth programs Monday. Programs will be modified to accept the most youth possible while still following social distancing recommendations.

“Youth programming has been a priority of ours since taking office, and it has been a lifeline for parents who are essential workers during COVID-19," Keller said. "Each summer, we run robust youth programs so kids have a safe and enriching place to go while they’re out of school. Now as we start to phase into reopening the city, we will be working to continue summer programs for families who need them, with safety practices in place.”