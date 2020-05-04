Mayor Keller announces plan for summer youth programs

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 04, 2020 01:51 PM
Created: May 04, 2020 01:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller and city officials announced new details about the plan for summer youth programs Monday. Programs will be modified to accept the most youth possible while still following social distancing recommendations.
“Youth programming has been a priority of ours since taking office, and it has been a lifeline for parents who are essential workers during COVID-19," Keller said. "Each summer, we run robust youth programs so kids have a safe and enriching place to go while they’re out of school. Now as we start to phase into reopening the city, we will be working to continue summer programs for families who need them, with safety practices in place.”
Officials say there will be a phased plan for youth summer programs, which will follow social distancing recommendations, hygiene practices, PPE recommendations, and disinfecting/cleaning practices.
The youth programs will prioritize the children of essential workers and expand if the COVID-19 situation improves.
At this time, programming is expected to begin June 8.
Registration for community center programs are conducted through a lottery system:
The city will be hiring 1,000 staff members to prepare for the summer programs — beginning virtual trainings during the first week of June. For more information about the programs and how to apply, click here.
