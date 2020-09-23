Mayor Keller announces plans for hot air balloons, scaled-down Halloween | KOB 4
Mayor Keller announces plans for hot air balloons, scaled-down Halloween

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 23, 2020 02:55 PM
Created: September 23, 2020 12:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is planning to hold hot air balloon launches and glows in October despite the cancellation of  the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. 

Balloon Fiesta Park will be open to pilots from Oct. 3 - Oct. 11. However, the park will not be open to spectators. 

Dispersed balloon launches will also take place from various city park on the mornings of Oct. 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th, and 11th. Spectators will not be allowed at the launch sites. Keller said balloon crews will be spaced out and limited to five people. 

Mayor Keller also addressed city-run Halloween events. He said Boo at the Zoo, Old Town Halloween and the AFR haunted house will not take place this year, but he is still optimistic that the Trunk or Treat event at Balloon Fiesta Park can move forward.


