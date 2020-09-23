Mayor Keller announces plans for hot air balloons, scaled-down Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is planning to hold hot air balloon launches and glows in October despite the cancellation of the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Mayor Tim Keller made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Balloon Fiesta Park will be open to pilots from Oct. 3 - Oct. 11. However, the park will not be open to spectators.