Mayor Keller announces review of APD data systems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Keller's office has announced an independent review of the Albuquerque Police Department's data systems.
“We are bringing in a respected, independent researcher to manage a thorough review of the systems used for decades by APD to track crime,” Mayor Keller said. “As we continue our efforts to reform areas throughout the department, it’s become clear we need to overhaul APD’s data systems, and Dr. Winograd’s outside expertise will help ensure that the department fixes these longstanding problems.”
Winograd has experience analyzing data and redesigning APD's use of force processes under the Court Approved Settlement Agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice. He is also a Professor Emeritus at the University of New Mexico.
“We are committed to working with Dr. Winograd and implementing changes to produce accurate and timely information about crime – both for our officers and the public,” said APD Deputy Chief J. J. Griego. “We are investing in modern technology while also making sure that we are getting the basic nuts and bolts of records processing right, and this independent review will bring additional accountability.”
