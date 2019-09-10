Mayor Keller bets on Lobo vs Notre Dame game with South Bend mayor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mayor Tim Keller announced a bet on the upcoming Lobo game against Notre Dame with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Mayor Keller is a Notre Dame alumnus. Despite being the 11th member of his family to attend Notre Dame, Keller will be wearing cherry and silver to cheer on the Lobos.
Mayor Keller is wagering a selection from “ABQ in a Box,” which include New Mexican staples such as local salsa, piñon coffee, and red and green chile products.
Mayor Buttigieg accepted Keller’s bet, and in return bet products that showcase South Bend such as local chocolate, coffee and South Bend-related souvenirs.
The game is set to take place in South Bend Sept. 14.
