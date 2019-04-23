Mayor Keller, neighbors react to death of postal worker

Police are still searching for Zamora.

There have been 24 homicides this year.

"We are working as fast as we can to get our 100 new officers out on the street, most of them are in training," said Mayor Tim Keller. "We have to address this from all sides, it's got to be about working with behavioral health for addictions, keeping our kids – investing in them, after school and before school and keeping them out of trouble."

Keller believes his plan to address gun violence is still the answer.

"This is tied to deep systematic challenges in our community so it's going to take everything we can to go after it," Keller said.

The case is now a federal case. There are much stronger penalties when a federal employee is murdered.

Mayor Tim Keller's Statement

“The men and women who carry our mail day-in and day-out are public servants in every sense of the word. One mailbox at a time, they bring our community closer together. This tragic shooting has shaken our city. We are grieving with the family of the victim, and with the entire postal service family. While we are working to get answers to the many remaining unanswered questions, we know we must, and will continue to, fight against the gun violence that has taken a terrible toll on our community. Fighting crime will remain our top priority. Albuquerque, please take some time in the next few days to personally make sure your local letter carrier knows how much you appreciate them, and give them your love and support.”