Mayor Keller goes 1-on-1 to discuss policing in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is sticking to his goal of adding 100 police officers every year, for four years-- despite a change in the national conversation about policing.
Activists have called for police departments to even be defunded.
Keller responded to that call during a 1-on-1 interview with KOB 4's Joy Wang.
"We have to adequately fund violent crime law enforcement, and that means we got to get those other officers, but here in Albuquerque, we can do things-- like, we're trying to shift towards diversion programs, towards violence intervention programs," Keller said. "All of these are essentially, many ways, decriminalizing sort of the interaction between the police and individuals. And so trying to have more civilian interactions and trying to invest in communities, trying to invest in upstream issues like education and poverty, we absolutely have to do a better job at that."
