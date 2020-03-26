Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days | KOB 4
Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 26, 2020 12:32 PM
Created: March 26, 2020 12:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Mayor Tim Keller is pausing Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for the next 30 days. 

Keller said this is not a public health measure — emphasizing that there is no data to prove that reusable bags may be contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Instead, this is intended to make it easier on stores during this period of uncertainty. 

“Over the last several weeks I’ve been holding regular conversations with businesses and food workers as we help them navigate the coronavirus pandemic," Keller said. "As a result, we’re going to pause enforcement of the plastic bag ban for the next 30 days to ease concerns over paper bag shortages and free businesses and food workers to focus on continuing their essential operations."

Keller said businesses are still encouraged to use paper bags, but there will be no penalty for using plastic bags during this time. For customers who use reusable bags, make sure to clean and sanitize bags after every use. 

