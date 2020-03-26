Mayor Keller pauses Albuquerque's plastic bag ban for next 30 days

“Over the last several weeks I’ve been holding regular conversations with businesses and food workers as we help them navigate the coronavirus pandemic," Keller said. "As a result, we’re going to pause enforcement of the plastic bag ban for the next 30 days to ease concerns over paper bag shortages and free businesses and food workers to focus on continuing their essential operations."

Keller said businesses are still encouraged to use paper bags, but there will be no penalty for using plastic bags during this time. For customers who use reusable bags, make sure to clean and sanitize bags after every use.