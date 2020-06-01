Mayor Keller praises peaceful protest, blames 'agitators' for downtown chaos

"Last night was scary and dangerous for everyone involved," Keller said. "For protesters, and for the public, and, of course, it should not have been for anyone."

Keller stated that the city stands with the protesters, and wants to keep them safe. However, he said there is no way to allow a protest when gunshots are being fired at officers.

"Our police department works to protect freedom of speech," Keller said. "They enable demonstrations. They will avoid contact, and deescalate and avoid violence in any situation other than when buildings are set on fire and when gunshots are fired at them."

Keller said he was thankful that no one was injured.

He expects the city to reopen Central sometime Monday after the city helps businesses board up their windows and clean-up.