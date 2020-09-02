Mayor Keller proposes $56 million investment to improve roads in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Mayor Keller proposes $56 million investment to improve roads in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 02, 2020 03:56 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 03:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller wants to invest $56 million in transportation without raising taxes. 

The initial list of proposed roadway infrastructure projects includes increasing road safety on East and West Central, Marquette, Rio Grande, San Pedro, Alameda, Wyoming and other major roads; adding lanes to Paseo Del Norte west of Calle Norteña; adding streetlights to major arterials; and upgrading ADA access throughout the city.

The city council has to vote to approve the use of the money Wednesday night. 

“We’ve got decades-old traffic and infrastructure problems, and they won’t pay to fix themselves,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “But help is on the way, and we’re getting it done without raising taxes.”

The list of projects could change. The city council will approve the specific projects later this year. 

Click here to read more about how the project will be funded


