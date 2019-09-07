Mayor Keller proposes sports-related infrastructure package to the City Council
Megan Abundis
September 07, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Mayor Tim Keller proposed a $28 million sports infrastructure package that will be funded from refinancing existing Lodger Tax bonds.
“It’s a renewal, not a new tax,” Mayor Keller said.
The Lodger Tax is paid by people who stay in hotels. Keller said he wants that money to go back into sports tourism for the city.
Here is the proposal breakdown of how the $28 will be allocated:
$2.5 million to replace the City’s indoor track
$3 million to build a new multi-use soccer facility where New Mexico United will practice
$10.5 million to rebuild Los Altos park by expanding the capacity of the softball fields and adding a BMX track
$2 million to connect Downtown, East Downtown, and the Innovation District with a multi-use trail
$3 million to upgrade the Convention Center
$1 million to upgrade Isotopes Park
$2.5 million to preserve landing space for the Balloon Fiesta
$3.5 million to expand the Westside Baseball Sports Facility Complex
Mike Foote, owner of Albuquerque Baseball Academy said he supports this proposal.
“When it comes to sports, I’m all for it,” Foote said.
To Foote, it is not just about love for the game, but love for the community as well.
“Let’s take care of our kids,” he said.
Foote said that these new facilities will keep families here and allow them to play at state-of-the-art facilities.
“Typically we have to leave Albuquerque and go to Dallas, Denver, Phoenix to play and it’s very expensive,” he said. “Now with a facility that draws those teams here and our families can stay home and play in quality events that's a good thing."
Mayor Keller’s proposal will go up for a vote at the City Council. If passed, spending will start in 2020.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: September 07, 2019 10:20 PM
Created: September 07, 2019 09:07 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved